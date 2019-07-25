Mumbai: Visibility at International airport drops

Mumbai: Intense spells of rain on Wednesday sent flight schedules in disarray. Arrivals and departures were hampered due to low visibility. A senior official at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said, the visibility dropped to 300 metres on Wednesday morning, resulting in a delay of 30 minutes for departures and 40 minutes for arrivals at CSMIA.

The arriving flights stabilised by evening, but departing flights continued to be delayed. An airport official, many flights have been either delayed or cancelled at Mumbai international airport.

"The visibility at Mumbai airport dropped to 300 metres due to heavy rain, which caused delays in both arrival and departure of flights. This pattern is likely to continue if it rains heavily for the next 48 hours.

All passengers are requested to check the flight status before leaving their homes." On the same lines, airlines like IndiGo and Vistara posted messages on their Twitter handles, alerting the passengers about the subsequent delay in flight operations due to heavy rains and requested them to check the flight status before leaving for the airport.

The flight tracker website, flightradar24, said, the rains had stopped on Wednesday evening and the flights arriving at Mumbai international airport had stabilised. They also said, the departing flights continued to be delayed by 35-40 minutes.