Mumbai: Vishnu Nagar Police File Case Against Two For Vandalizing Office Of Dombivli BJP's Gujarat Cell President Jugal Upadhyay

Thane: The Vishnu Nagar police have booked a case against two unknown persons for allegedly vandalising the private office of Dombivli BJP's Gujarati Cell president and social media head, Jugal Upadhyay, and trying to assault him.
About The Incident
The incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the office. According to the police, the duo entered the office on Thursday around 10 am. They asked Upadhyay his name and subsequently started a heated argument.
They vandalised the office and tried to hurl chairs at Upadhyay. Senior Inspector Sanjay Pawar said, “The accused expressed anger for uploading posts related to their community” Not much details were available regarding the content of the posts.
