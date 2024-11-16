 Mumbai: Vishnu Nagar Police File Case Against Two For Vandalizing Office Of Dombivli BJP's Gujarat Cell President Jugal Upadhyay
NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
Thane: The Vishnu Nagar police have booked a case against two unknown persons for allegedly vandalising the private office of Dombivli BJP's Gujarati Cell president and social media head, Jugal Upadhyay, and trying to assault him.

About The Incident

The incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the office. According to the police, the duo entered the office on Thursday around 10 am. They asked Upadhyay his name and subsequently started a heated argument.

