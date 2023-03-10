Mumbai: Viscera test to find cause of Ghatkopar couple's death

Mumbai Crime: Viscera test to find cause of Ghatkopar couple's death | Representative Image

The viscera of the couple from Ghatkopar (East) found dead in the bathroom of their rented home in Kukreja Palace on Wednesday will be sent to a forensic lab to ascertain the exact cause of their deaths. Deepak, 44, and Tina Shah, 39, were last seen playing Holi on Tuesday morning.

According to an official, no external injury marks were found on them and after initial action, the bodies were sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a post mortem exam but doctors have withheld the report.

Around 12.15pm on Wednesday, their house help Reshma Gangurde rang the doorbell but no one answered. Deepak's cousin Dheerajlal who lives nearby was informed. He used a duplicate key in his possession to enter the home after which the bodies of the couple were found naked in the bathroom. According to the police, Holi colours and a vomit-like substance were found near the bodies. They were rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead.

An officer said the couple had no children and lived alone. “We have got their cell phone details and are checking records. We will also check what they consumed throughout the day,” he said.