Mumbai: Virar gang rape accused remanded till Monday | Representative image

Mumbai: The Virar police on Friday produced two men, arrested for raping a 20-year-old woman and assaulting her male friend in Virar on Wednesday evening, in court which sent them to police custody till March 27. The accused have been identified as Dheeraj Rajesh Soni, 25 and Yash Laxman Shinde, 22, both residents of Virar East.

Couple blackmailed, threatened

The police said the woman with her boyfriend were having a conversation on a small hill in Virar on Wednesday evening. The duo, who were consuming beer there, approached them and took photographs of the couple and blackmailed them threatening to post their pictures on social media. The victim (man) transferred Rs500 via online payment to the accused. However, the accused did not stop there, they began misbehaving with the woman, the male friend then took one of the beer bottles and smashed it on the accused Soni's head. The accused men then overpowered the male friend, stripped him and tied his hands with a belt. They took the woman to a place and gang-raped her.

The man later untied himself and approached the locals for help. The locals informed the police who reached the woman’s house to check if she had reached home.

The woman who was in a state of trauma had somehow reached her house. She narrated the entire ordeal to the police after which the police enquired in nearby hospital clinics if there was any patient with a head injury as one of the accused was hit by the beer bottle.

The police received the information of a similar injury case at a clinic and arrested the accused from the clinic within two hours of the crime.

“The duo have been booked for gangrape, kidnapping and extortion,” said a police official.

They were presented before the court on Thursday and have been remanded in police custody till Monday, further investigation is underway.