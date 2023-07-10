Mumbai:  Vipassana Pagoda Asserts Acting Lawfully On Land Property Amid Temple Controversy

Mumbai: 326 slum dwellings razed near Global Pagoda | Representative Image

Mumbai: Days after a controversy surfaced regarding the demolition of a century-old temple and the felling of a sacred peepal tree at the Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai, a trustee asserted that both these actions were carried out lawfully on land that legally belonged to the Pagoda for several years.

The trustee stated that due to the increasing number of visitors at the Global Vipassana Pagoda, which provides free entry, there was an acute need to augment the infrastructure to facilitate meditation. It was therefore decided to construct Meditation Building No. 2 in the area. The trustee confirmed that the necessary applications for construction and building had been approved by the BMC, and while the trees were being removed with due permission from the authorities, the old barren shell standing on the site had fallen in the process.

According to the trustee, the Esselworld management had constructed a new temple near the parking area to shift the deity from the Pagoda campus. However, the area remained abandoned and deserted showing no signs of any activity, religious rituals, rites or festivals. The structure got dilapidated and a mere shell was present at that place since the shifting of the idol over 15 years ago, long before the inauguration of the Global Vipassana Pagoda in 2009.

The trustee further emphasised that Vipassana is open to all, and they have no conflict with any faith. The work on the site has also been stopped out of respect. On May 18, an FIR was lodged at the Gorai police station by MNS worker Harish Sutar following the demolition of the temple and the felling of the tree.