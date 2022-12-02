Mumbai: VIP movement likely to hamper traffic flow in the city today, on weekend

e-Paper Get App
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday announced that due to planned VIP movement on December 2, between 11 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm, traffic movement will be slow around Santacruz, Vakola, Bandra, Worli-Sea Link, Haji Ali, Air India, Regal Circle. “Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly,” they cautioned.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 06:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo
VIP movement and events in the city scheduled through the weekend are likely to throw traffic on several routes in the suburbs and south of Mumbai into a disarray from Friday. Traffic disruption is expected to spill into the weekend.

According to Senior Police Inspector Pradip More of Vakola police station, Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh will be visiting at 11 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy will be conducting Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony 2022 from December 1 to December 4, at the Gateway of India, which is also likely to affect the traffic in the surrounding areas.

