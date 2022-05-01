Mumbai: VIP movement causes inconvenience to common motorists on Sunday evening

The VIP movement in the city on Sunday left motorists stranded and irate for more than 20 minutes on the roads. While the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Traffic Police had tweeted on Sunday afternoon about the update, there was no respite as people were miffed about the situation.

On Tuesday, the police tweeted, "Due to the VIP movement between Malabar Hill to International Airport, Santacruz & Bandra BKC from 5 pm to 7 pm, traffic is likely to be slow during this period. Mumbaikars are requested to take an alternate route."

While the motorists were blocked on the Western Express Highway, near the international airport, a convoy of the VIP guests took the empty roads as the common motors suffered. One of the motorists tweeted, "WEH blocked near the airport due to VIP movement. No respect for a voter as their time is not valued at all."

In a series of tweets, the citizens took to Twitter and shared their ire over this treatment and inconvenience. One of the users tweeted, "@sanjayp_1 Sir, this inconvenience of the common man needs to stop. Block 1 lane, keep a heavy escort, but not allowing people to travel (which also happened last Sunday) is just not alright."

Meanwhile, another user said, "Let them also suffer the traffic nuisance as no improvement or any care to improve by the State’s so-called Government. It’s too busy siphoning public money not to reduce fuel duty since Nov’21! Playing the blame game with Central & pocketing the public's money!"

While commenting on the general traffic issue in the city, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey said on Sunday that despite initiating action against the people driving vehicles in the wrong direction, people are still not following the rules. "Action against people driving vehicles in the wrong direction was initiated with the thought that they will follow rules. But it didn't happen. There's no fear of law among people honking without reason," said Pandey as he added that he will have to sit with Traffic Police and discuss the matter.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:08 PM IST