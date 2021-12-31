Mumbai: Vikhroli police arrest 61-year-old man for allegedly killing his 57-year-old younger brother

Mumbai: The Vikhroli police in Mumbai have arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly killing his 57-year-old younger brother. The police said the two brothers had a dispute between them over the property for the past few years.

The police said the incident took place on Thursday at around 11 am. The accused, identified as Vijaykant Salvi, a retired BEST employee stabbed his brother Uttam 57 multiple times with a sharp weapon and allegedly killed him.

The police said the fight between the brothers started two years ago after their mother expired. Both after the dispute had filed cases of molestation and assault against each other. "The incident of assault took place on Thursday when two employees from a finance company came to meet Uttam. The accused came from behind and started stabbing him," said a police officer.

The police said Uttam's wife who intervened in the fight too got injured in the incident. Locals who noticed the incident informed the police who reached the stop to find Uttam was stabbed eight times on his body part and suffered serious injuries. "While Uttam was shifted to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. While the accused who had also suffered injuries was arrested," said a police officer.

The Vikhroli police have registered a murder case under the relevant section of the Indian penal code.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 08:52 PM IST