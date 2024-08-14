Mumbai: Vikhroli Axis Bank Foils ₹2 Crore Cheque Fraud; Customer ​Held | Representational Image

The Axis Bank branch in Parksite, Vikhroli, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against a customer for depositing a Rs. 2 crore cheque made out to Delhi International Airport Limited, and directed towards Simens Buildcon Company. The cheque is suspected to be fraudulent, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The accused, a man from Thane named Nilesh Lallan Rai, has been arrested. Rai, who is reportedly debt-ridden due to business losses, claimed he was deceived by someone else.

According to the police, the complainant is the branch manager, Debtanu Maiti, 40. On August 12, Rai visited the bank to deposit the cheque, which he said he received from Delhi International Airport Limited in the name of Simens Buildcon. However, the bank’s head of operations, Mehul Chinda, noticed discrepancies in the cheque, including a mismatch in the signature from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and tampering with the name "Simens Buildcon."

Chinda immediately contacted DIAL via email, inquiring about the cheque’s authenticity. DIAL confirmed that the cheque number was still in their possession and that the one received by Axis Bank was counterfeit. The bank halted the deposit and called Rai in for questioning. Rai admitted he received the cheque from a man named ‘Biru’ and was unaware it was fraudulent.

On Tuesday night, Rai was arrested by the police and confessed to being duped by Biru. Rai stated that Biru had given him the cheque after learning about his financial difficulties and debt. Rai, a contractor by profession, believed Biru’s claim that the cheque would help resolve his financial issues.

The Parksite police are currently searching for ‘Biru’ and continuing their interrogation of Rai, who remains in police custody.