Mumbai: Vijay Singhal is new Thane municipal commissioner

Maharashtra government on Thursday carried out a minor bureaucratic reshuffle and appointed former BMC additional municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal as Thane municipal commissioner. This was necessitated after the incumbent Sanjeev Jaiswal, who held the post for more than five years, announced his voluntary exit in the first week of March.

The government has appointed Ranjit Kumar as the director, information technology replacing the incumbent Madan Nagargoje who will take over as the joint secretary in the department of Bahujan Welfare in Mantralaya.

Former Palghar district collector Abhijit Bangar as additional Nagpur divisional commissioner, MG Ardad as commissioner, soil and water conservation, Aurangabad and LS Mali as deputy secretary in the rural development department.

The government has appointed US Jadhav as deputy secretary in the rural development department.