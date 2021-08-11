Mumbai: Vigilant BMC to step up testing-tracing

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to preparing for the third Covid wave.

On Wednesday, the civic body announced that it will increase testing that is being carried out on a daily basis. In doing so, it will be able to trace the high risk contacts (HRCs) at the earliest.

Additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of the public health department in the BMC, Suresh Kakani, said as most of the restrictions have been eased and places have opened up, people have started stepping out, which has led to overcrowding. So, the BMC has decided to be more vigilant.

“We have notified the officials of all 24 civic wards to upgrade the available facilities of all Covid care centres. I have also surveyed all jumbo centres in the city and have taken notes of the available facilities,” Kakani said.

As per BMC’s figures, there are 30,364 beds available for Covid-19 treatment in the city, which includes 17,607 oxygen beds, 3,788 ICU beds, 1,460 beds for children, 230 ICU beds for children and 53 ICU beds for new born.

The BMC is conducting 33,000 to 34,000 tests regularly. Kakani said now that the trains will resume, people will start moving out. So, the number of tests conducted each day will be increased.

He also said that special attention will be given to travellers returning from Europeam countries, where there has been a surge in cases. These people will be monitored regularly.

“We are keeping a close watch on patients with travel history and people who are residing in Covid- affected areas. All the HRCs are tested immediately and, if required, the patients are being transferred to Covid care centres,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:16 PM IST