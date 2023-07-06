Mumbai: Vidyavihar Bridgework Delayed Again As Costs Go Up

The completion of the much awaited railway bridge connecting Vidyavihar East and West has been delayed yet again, with civic authorities now expecting the work to be finished by September 30.

The information was disclosed under the RTI Act following a request by activist Anil Galgali. The BMC also informed Galgali that the cost of the project has gone up by ₹11.21 crore.

The civic body has already twice extended the deadline for the completion of the project but failed to penalise the contractor for the time and cost overruns.

Galgali has been pursuing the administration for speedy construction of the bridge for several years.

He recently sought information from the Bridges Department and was informed that the work order was issued on April 19, 2018, and the completion date was November 4, 2020. The length of bridge is 613 metres. The width of the railway section is 24.3 metres while that of the access road is 17.5 metres.

Total cost pegged at ₹78.19 crore

The total cost of the project was initially pegged at ₹78.19 crore. The contractor has already received ₹57.9 crore of the amount. A total of ₹35.91 crore has been given to Central Railway for various clearances.

“There is a loss due to cost increase in such a project, but the citizens have to suffer because the project is not completed on time. There will be no delay in obtaining various permissions if the railway administration initiates a single window scheme in such a project,” Galgali said.