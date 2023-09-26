Mumbai: Video Of Fight In Ladies Coupe Of Local Train Starts Discussion Around Commuter Frustrations (WATCH)

Mumbai: Fight In Ladies Coupe Of Local Train Starts Discussion Around Commuter Frustrations (WATCH) | Twitter

A shocking incident has come to light in Mumbai as a video of an altercation between an elderly woman and a young passenger inside a ladies coach of a moving local train has gone viral on social media. The 14-second video, posted by 'Mumbaimatterz' on 'X' on September 25th under the caption 'Slap War 2,' has garnered significant attention and sparked discussions.

However the exact date and location of this incident have yet to be confirmed. But it is clear from the footage that the altercation escalated quickly, with one woman initiating the fight by slapping another woman.

"Slap war"

In the video, an elderly woman can be seen slapping a young woman before quickly moving to the other side of the coach. This incident follows a similar one posted by the same handle on September 24th with the caption 'Slap War,' indicating a concerning trend of confrontations within Mumbai's local trains.

It is worth noting that a comparable incident occurred last year, where women engaged in a physical fight over a seat on a Mumbai local train, and the video of that incident also gained widespread attention.

Comments and Reactions

The recent viral video has prompted reactions from numerous individuals, primarily men, who expressed their opinions and frustrations regarding the altercation. Some took a humorous tone, while others raised concerns about the state of public transportation and the stress faced by commuters in Mumbai.

A user going by the name Ravindran commented, "See, the Mother In Law always wins the battle of the titans. Here, it's only someone else's MIL with someone else's Daughter IL :) ( sic)" Meanwhile, @JustCommonMan humorously added, "Mummy log dangerous hai Pura din humko thokti hai Train mein bhi mara mari karti hai." (sic)

However, there were also comments highlighting the need for understanding and empathy. Arecha Kamble emphasized, "The girl respected her just because of age. These aged ladies should understand one kick from a young girl will paralyze them for life."

Frustrations of commuters

Furthermore, some users directed blame towards the railway system, suggesting that improvements in infrastructure and services are necessary to alleviate commuter frustrations. A user named Nazim Ansari pointed out, "There is life beyond Andheri and Thane which is not realized by the railway."

In addition, calls were made for better segregation of local and outstation lines, as well as the implementation of advanced signaling systems to improve the overall train experience for daily commuters.

One user, True Indian with the handle @iamnishi, expressed concerns about the overall quality of life in India, including inflation, unemployment, and crowded public transportation. Despite these challenges, the user humorously remarked, "seems like a handicapped superpower nation."

