Mumbai: Victim unconscious during rape, DNA test nails brother-in-law

Stating that a DNA test can be the basis of conviction, a sessions court has sentenced a 38-year-old tailor for raping his sister-in-law after rendering her unconscious by strangulating her in 2017.

The man is the husband of the victim’s elder sister and lived a few shacks away from hers. The victim’s shack was supported by bamboo and had no door. He entered it over an hour past midnight when she was sleeping with her three children as her husband was away at work.

Sensing someone, she woke up but the accused had pressed her mouth and throat rendering her unconscious during the assault. His advocate had contended before the court that as she was unconscious and there was no electricity so she could not identify the assaulter.

Prosecutor Meera Chaudhari said the DNA test of swabs from the victim’s genitals had matched with the accused. A doctor who had examined the victim after she lodged the police complaint, had also told the court that there were injury marks on her neck.

Additional Sessions Judge Madhuri M Deshpande said that the medical evidence supports the version of the complainant. The order further stated that a DNA test is conclusive and demonstrates the guilt of the accused; it’s an effective tool of investigation and has now been accepted due to its accuracy.

The court also quoted an apex court ruling that stated that DNA test has the unparalleled ability both for exonerating the wrongly convicted and to identify the guilty.

The complainant had stood by her statement before the court, which said that the entire oral, documentary and medical evidence is trustworthy and inspires confidence.

The accused was also charged with the offence of attempted murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code, but was acquitted under this charge as the prosecution failed to prove his intention to kill her.

