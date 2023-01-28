Mumbai: 'Very poor' air run continues for city, AQI reaches 310

Mumbai air quality dip: MPCB sounded the alarm in advance, unnoticed, says report | File

Mumbai: Mumbai once again recorded air quality worse than Delhi and other major cities on Friday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 310 putting the city in the 'very poor' category. Experts blamed vehicular pollution and construction work as the main causes of the deteriorated air quality.

Delhi's air quality is considered the worst in the country but at present, Mumbai's air quality is even worse as the city recorded several worse air days since December. Around 10 days ago, the city recorded worse air than the national capital for three consecutive days.

On Friday Delhi recorded a 'poor' AQI of 212, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) and the quality of air is predicted to get better (in the moderate category) in the next two days. However, Mumbai air is predicted to remain in the 'very poor' category.

The city's 'very poor' category is mainly the result of particulate matter (PM 2.5) being present in higher quantities. PM 2.5 is very small size pollutant particulates which can cause serious respiratory illnesses.

On Friday, the air quality in Chembur stood at 347 (the worst), followed by Andheri (332), BKC (331), Borivali (309) and Malad (301) in the 'very poor' category. Meanwhile, Mazgaon (239) and Colaba (290) came under the 'poor' category.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with dust pollution due to construction activities and slow-moving traffic in the city.