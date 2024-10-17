Mumbai: Versova Police Register Case Against 2 For Defrauding Job Seekers With Fake Appointment Letters From Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Mumbai: A case has been registered against two individuals for allegedly issuing fake appointment letters to job seekers claiming to represent Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital | File

Mumbai: The Versova police have booked two unidentified persons for duping two individuals, including a Madhya Pradesh native, on the pretext of helping them secure jobs at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Andheri. The frauds even created bogus email ids resembling that of the hospital and issued fake appointment letters as well.

While the cheating took place in July, the hospital lodged the complaint on October 15 after conducting an in-house inquiry. The scam finally came to fore when one of the aggrieved, Masum Shaikh, a resident of Andheri, arrived at the hospital on July 29. Possessing a 'joining letter' issued on May 10, he said that he had come to start his job in the billing department.

When queried further, Shaikh said that one Dr Priyanshi Srivastav had given him the letter. Upon HR's inquiry, Shaikh informed that he met Dr Srivastav twice on the hospital premises, who told him that HR Pooja Negi had helped her secure the letter and that she even took Rs20,000. Shaikh added that the 'doctor' returned the money when he kept seeking an update on the offer. Further investigation revealed that there is no hospital employee named Priyanshi Srivastav or Pooja Negi.

Two days later on July 31, another aggrieved Suhana Anjan, came all the way from MP to the hospital. Like Shaikh, she also waved an 'offer letter', saying that she had been employed as a trainee embryologist. The hospital authorities took her to the police station where she narrated how she was given a fake letter by her acquaintance, Sarthak Sanjay. Subsequently, the police found that the letter was given to Sarthak by one Sheikh Javed in lieu of Rs 50,000.

Anjan also told the cops that she received communication from hospital email ids, which later turned out to be fake.