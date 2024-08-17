Mumbai: Versova Police Issue Notice To Family For Assaulting Traffic Constable Over Seatbelt Violation

Mumbai: The Versova police issued a notice on August 14 to three family members for allegedly abusing and physically assaulting a traffic constable.

About The Case

On August 13, Advait Anand, 30, Kapil Anand (aged between 60 and 65), and Sadhan Anand (aged between 60 and 65) were travelling in their SUV (MH 02 DJ 3260) from Seven Bungalows to Mhada Junction in Andheri West. Sadhan Anand was seated in the front passenger seat and was not wearing a seat belt. A traffic constable noticed this violation and began taking a photo of the vehicle. In response, Sadhan Anand started abusing and assaulting the constable. Her husband, Kapil Anand, and their son, Advait, also joined in by abusing the constable.

Traffic Constable Files Complaint

Traffic Constable Ganesh Sonawane, 31, filed a complaint against the three individuals, and the Versova police registered a case against the trio on August 14 for allegedly causing grievous hurt to a public servant in the discharge of their duty.

According to the FIR, on August 13, around 7 p.m., the SUV was driving from Seven Bungalows to Mhada Junction in Andheri West. The constable noticed that the woman in the front passenger seat was not wearing a seatbelt and signalled the driver to pull over to the side of the road.

However, the driver Advait Anand responded by making an obscene gesture and stopped the car about 50 meters ahead. When the constable approached the vehicle and began taking photos to issue an e-challan, the woman started verbally abusing him. As the constable attempted to calm her down, she slapped him on the cheek and chest. Her husband, Kapil Anand, and their son, Advait, then joined in the abuse.

Another police constable, Bharat Choudhary, recorded the incident on his mobile phone. Constable Sonawane contacted the Versova police station, and a police constable arrived at the scene. The police constable instructed the family to visit the police station, but the accused claimed they needed to go to the hospital and left the scene.

Versova Police Files Case Against Individuals Involved Under Various Sections Of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Later, the Versova police filed a case against the trio under sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused family resides in Lokhandwala, Andheri West. Advait Anand is an employee of a private company, and his parents are retired.