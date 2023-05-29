 Mumbai: Versova Police arrests fake cop for robbing stall owner
Mumbai: Versova Police arrests fake cop for robbing stall owner

The man had previously been arrested by the MIDC police for a similar crime.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 09:46 PM IST
Mumbai: Versova Police arrests fake cop for robbing stall owner | Representative Image

Mumbai: A fake police officer has been apprehended by the Versova Police in Mumbai. The suspect is accused of robbing a stall owner in the Seven Bungalows area of Andheri West. The police have registered case against the accused.

The arrested individual has been identified as Kailas Janardhan Khamkar (45), who had previously been arrested by the MIDC police for a similar crime.

Man caught during patrolling duty

According to the police, a patrol team from the Versova police station noticed a man in police uniform behaving suspiciously during their rounds in the Seven Bungalows area around 11 am on Saturday. When questioned about his identity by the actual police officers, he claimed to be a policeman. However, further investigation revealed that there was no such police officer on duty at the Versova Police Station. Subsequently, the man was detained and interrogated, leading to the discovery that he was a fake policeman.

During the course of the investigation, the accused confessed to stealing cigarette packets without payment and extorting money from stall owners while posing as a policeman. A case has been registered against him under sections 170 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

