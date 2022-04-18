Mumbai: Versova-Ghatkopar Metro line's one rake reports technical problem

Of 16 rakes available for the operations of Mumbai Metro Line One (Versova--Andheri--Ghatkopar), one rake reported a technical problem on the first day of the week on Monday. Following this, the said metro rake which was going towards Versova was withdrawn from service at Airport Road station according to the Mumbai Metro One.

A commuter said that the defective rake by pushed by the next rake which was also emptied by the passengers on board. This entire process delayed the services by 20 minutes.

The Reliance infra led metro one operators further stated that it did not affect the services much. As the issue was attended to immediately. The technical issue was reported at around 14:45 in the afternoon and at 15:00 the services were normal. "Since the trains run at a gap of 10 minutes in peak hours. We boarded passengers in another metro train."

According to a metro insider who did not wish to be named said that the defective rake was having a power supply problem. Following this, the error was reported. However, the said rake was taken to the depot for a detailed examination.

Meanwhile, the Metro One is still witnessing the half ridership of 2.6 lakh from the previous pre-covid ridership which was 4.5 lakh ridership. There are around 300 trips done daily.

The Mumbai Metro One is the first metro line of Mumbai started in 2014.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 09:06 PM IST