Mumbai: Versova doctor loses ₹1.5 lakh to listing fraud while buying books for daughter

Mumbai: A Versova based doctor was recently duped to the tune of ₹1.5 lakh by a cyber fraudster in a Google listing fraud when the victim tried to order books for her daughter from a local book store online. The accused tricked the doctor into sharing the privy bank details and swindled the money. While no arrests have been made yet, the Versova police have registered an offence of cheating and impersonation against the unidentified accused.

According to the police, the incident occurred on April 5, when the medical professional wanted to buy books from Anjali Book Store in Andheri (W), and searched its number on the local search engine. The web portal gave out a mobile number as a result and the doctor contacted the number.

The doctor told the receiver that she was looking to buy a few books. The man then called the doctor on WhatsApp and sent his mobile number attached to Google Pay to make the payment. After placing an order for books, the doctor initiated a transfer of ₹1,200 on Google Pay.

Minutes later, however, the caller sent the doctor a QR code on WhatsApp, asking her to scan it to get a receipt of the transaction and purchase. While the doctor first refused for a receipt, the caller informed her that he cannot sell the school books without a receipt, to which the woman agreed to scan it.

When the woman scanned the QR code on Google Pay, ₹49,991 was debited from her account. The caller assured her that he will refund the money, but he needs a credit card number to initiate the process, to which the doctor fell prey to the con and shared the number, CVV as well the OTPs received, after the fraudster assured of 'refunding the money as they were his regular customers'.

After sharing the OTPs, the doctor ended up losing a total of ₹1.47 lakh in a series of transactions made from her Google Pay and credit card, following which she realised that she had been duped. The doctor then approached Versova Police and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case of cheating and impersonation was registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:13 PM IST