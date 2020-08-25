Mumbai: Vehicular traffic on P D’Mello Road and Eastern Freeway likely to worsen

The Railway Board has given its nod for the detachment of the Harbour line from the main railway yard of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The line will be shifted to the P D'mello Road side and will be converted into an elevated corridor. But once the CSMT revamp starts, vehicular traffic on P D’Mello Road and Eastern Freeway will likely be affected.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the four-lane P D’Mello Road sees 300 to 350 vehicles per hour, right from CSMT. Following the revamp, more vehicles will be stuck on this stretch of the road. A traffic police officer told the tabloid that the revamp will put burden on P D’Mello Road as many motorist going towards Ghatkopar prefer taking the Eastern Freeway.