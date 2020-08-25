Mumbai: Vehicular traffic on P D’Mello Road and Eastern Freeway likely to worsen

The Railway Board has given its nod for the detachment of the Harbour line from the main railway yard of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The line will be shifted to the P D'mello Road side and will be converted into an elevated corridor. But once the CSMT revamp starts, vehicular traffic on P D’Mello Road and Eastern Freeway will likely be affected.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the four-lane P D’Mello Road sees 300 to 350 vehicles per hour, right from CSMT. Following the revamp, more vehicles will be stuck on this stretch of the road. A traffic police officer told the tabloid that the revamp will put burden on P D’Mello Road as many motorist going towards Ghatkopar prefer taking the Eastern Freeway.
The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, which a UNESCO recognised world heritage site and the biggest railway terminal in Mumbai, is set to get a makeover with world class facilities at a cost of Rs 1,642 crore. Under the project, the plan is to shift some railway offices from the premises to Byculla and Wadi Bunder yards, create more pedestrian area and have an access control system at the station.
The 130-year-old majestic building, constructed in Victorian Gothic style, houses the Central Railways headquarters and also platforms of the suburban and long distance trains. The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) on August 20 invited the Request For Qualification (RFQ) for the redevelopment of the station through public private partnership (PPP) model.
