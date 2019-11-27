Mumbai: Vegetable vendor killed over dispute

Mumbai: In a shocking incident at Mankhurd, a 30-year-old vegetable vendor was allegedly killed after a dispute over the price at which he was selling green peas on Monday.

The vegetable vendor, Ramkhilan Yadav, 30, a resident of Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd was assaulted by Abhishek Dhumal, 22, and Sahil Karale,19, and died while he was being treated for his injuries. After the incident, Mankhurd police arrested the two on charges of murder.

Yadav had a vegetable stall near Mankhurd railway station. According to police, on Monday, a woman came to his stall and asked for green peas. An argument ensued between them over the price he quoted, police said. The woman thought Yadav was charging too much.

She told her son Abhishek about the incident and he went with his friend Sahil to confront Yadav. A fight ensued and the two then assaulted Yadav, lashing him with a belt. Police were informed and they rushed to the spot and rushed Yadav to a nearby hospital, but he died during treatment.

Mankhurd police then registered an offence under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested Dhumal and Karale. They were produced before the court which sent them to police custody.