Mumbai: Vegetable vendor dupes his group of Rs 81 lakh

Mumbai: Veg vendor dupes his group of Rs 81 lakh | Representative Image

The Khar police have arrested a local vegetable vendor who had fled nine months ago with Rs 81 lakh of vendors’ Covid contingency fund. The suspect, Shivkumar Jaiswal, was arrested from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. A case has been filed against him for breach of trust and cheating.

The fund was started by vendors to tide over difficult times. Jaiswal was responsible for collection and safekeeping. However, he stole from it and fled the city in May 2022.