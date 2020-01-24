Mumbai: VB Nagar police has arrested 43-year-old man for killing his wife over ‘extramarital affair’

MUMBAI: The V B Nagar police has arrested a 43-year- old man for killing his wife due to the suspicion of having an extramarital affair. The accused is identified as Dinesh Ingale. The incident took place at the Christiangaon in Kurla on Thursday morning.

According to the police, Dinesh, a driver, suspected his wife Sheetal, 29 of having an extramarital affair. Few days ago, she left him after which he filed a missing complain, however after few days she returned home.

The incident took place on Thursday morning, during a heated argument Dinesh stabbed his wife on neck and on the stomach.

According to the police, a neighbor of Ingale called them around 8:30 am after hearing heated arguments between the couple, by the time police reached, Sheetal was already stabbed. Sheetal was rushed to the nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

After the incident V B Nagar police arrested Dinesh. Dinesh told the police that, Sheetal first attacked him and in self defence he stabbed her. After the incident Dinesh was arrested under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of murder (302) said an officer.