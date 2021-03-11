Mumbai: Vaze was member of Shiv Sena till 2008, has no connection to party any longer, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that Sachin Vaze, the police officer whose name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, was a member of Shiv Sena till 2008 but no longer related to the party.

"Sachin Vaze was in Shiv Sena till 2008 but he did not renew his membership and has no connection with Sena any longer," Thackeray said while addressing a press conference here.

"We already asked Opposition to submit the CDR details (between Sachin Vaze and Mansukh Hiren) to Police, they will verify it and conduct the inquiry," he added.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had earlier today announced that Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure impartial investigation in Mansukh Hiren death case.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a demonstration at the Maharashtra Assembly today, demanding the suspension of police officer Sachin Vaze in connection with Mansukh Hiren death case.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP MLAs raised 'Ye sarkar khooni hai' slogan in the state Assembly and demanded the arrest of Sachin Vaze for his alleged involvement in the death of Mansukh Hiren.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane last week. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating the case.

Soon after, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case on Monday.