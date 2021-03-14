Mumbai: Vaze an honest and capable officer; Central agencies’ intervention demoralises city cops, says Raut

Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has yet again targeted Shiv Sena leadership after the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze, the party MP Sanuay Raut on Sunday called him "an honest and capable officer".

"Vaze has been nabbed in connection with the recovery of gelatine sticks that were found in a vehicle. One suspicious death also occurred. It is Mumbai Police's responsibility to probe the matter. No Central team was needed,’’ said Raut.

Vaze was the first investigating officer in the Ambani bomb scare case and was later removed. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said that Vaze was arrested allegedly "for his role and involvement in placing explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road" on February 25.

Raut further noted that repeated interference by central agencies in Mumbai was demoralising the city police and creating instability in the state.

“It creates instability in the state and creates pressure on Mumbai Police and the administration. The state government respects the NIA but the Mumbai police is capable of handling the case too,” he viewed.

Earlier, Raut, without mentioning Vaze's name, had posted a tweet and wrote, "People may destroy your image, stain your personality, but they can't take away your good deeds because no matter how they describe you, you will still be admired by those who really know you best."

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Nana Patole led a scathing attack against the BJP saying that it was latter’s attempt to discredit Maharashtra. He said if Vaze’s narco test is required let it be done by the investigating agencies. He also blamed the BJP for misusing the legislature to keep the Ambani family in good humour.

“Since the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was formed, the opposition is engaged to defame it as it was witnessed after the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. It needs to be seen what CBI has said in its report after probing the SSR death case. BJP has been engaged in double speak and voters will teach them a lesson,’’ noted Patole.

On the other hand, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar declined to comment on Sachin Vaze’s arrest terming it a local issue

State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said NIA and ATS are holding investigation into the explosive laden Scorpio found near Ambani residence and the recovery of Mansukh Hiren’s body at Mumbai creek.

“Whatever will be the outcome of these investigations, the state and the Central government will take legal action,” he added.