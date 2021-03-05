Mumbai: Vax drive gains pace, ten more facilities ready for beneficiaries

Ten more medical facilities took part in the vaccination drive in Mumbai on Friday. They include one civic-run hospital, three private hospitals and six private diagnostic centers affiliated under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme.

The Breach Candy, HN Reliance and HBT Trauma hospital were among the private hospitals along with the civic run HBT hospital, Jogeshwari that started inoculating senior citizens from Friday.

The beneficiaries on Friday applauded the private hospitals for being able to set up its logistics in such a short notice. Also like the first day, most of the beneficiaries who stepped in to get the jab on Friday said that the process of inoculation went completely hassle free.

"The process went completely smooth, only the CoWin software had caused some glitches during the registration process," said Tanmay Sathaye a beneficiary.

"Separate queues are maintained for those who have pre-registered themselves and distancing policies were strictly followed within the premises of the hospitals," said Arun Gupte another beneficiary at Bombay hospital.

Beneficiaries also expressed that maximum people could be vaccinated at a shorter span of time only if more hospitals could be roped in.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, co-ordinator of private hospitals and a consultant at Bombay Hospital said on Friday his hospital inoculated 456 beneficiaries in total.

"We had set up a target of inoculating 1,000 beneficiaries on Friday but the CoWin platform was running slow so we were able to inoculate only 456 people which is still the highest amongst other private hospitals," Bhansali told FPJ.

On Friday afternoon municipal chief - Iqbal Singh Chahal visited the Bombay Hospital and considering the heavy footfall gave the administration for carrying out the drive till late evening.

"We are planning to extend the drive till 10 pm, the municipal chief has also given us his permission," Bhansali added.

Suresh Kakani - additional municipal commissioner and incharge of public health in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that each private hospital has been given a daily target of inoculating approximately 100 patients in each booth, which means if five booths are set up in a hospital then the total target will be 500 patients per day.

However both on Thursday and Friday, more than 150 people were inoculated in most of the private hospitals.

Dr V Ravishankar - Chief of operations (COO) at Lilavati hospital said that total 205 people were inoculated in his hospital on Friday.

"We also started onspot registration of beneficiaries from Friday and the drive went smoothly with everyone's cooperation," Ravishankar told FPJ.

Meanwhile Kakani said that more centres will participate in the drive on Saturday and by early next week all the 29 private hospitals will be active.