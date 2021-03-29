Mumbai: Vax centres in the city get low response due to Holi festival

Amid the Holi festival there was a very low turnout of beneficiaries at the vaccination centres in the city on Monday. According to the vaccine data, 11,229 persons were inoculated, of which 10,314 were administered with Covishield, while 915 were given the Covaxin vaccine.

So far 10,98,134 beneficiaries have been vaccinated since January 16, of which 5,22,531 senior citizens have inoculated till now.

Mumbai is witnessing fluctuation in daily vaccination numbers due to low turnout among senior citizens. Currently, as many as 41,000 people are being vaccinated every day in 24 BMC and eight private hospitals.