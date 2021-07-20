Mumbai: Varsity declares final-year BSc results

In a major relief to final year students, the University of Mumbai (MU) declared the

results of third year Bachelor of Science (BSc.) session

6 examination on Tuesday on the varsity website http://www.mumresults.in/. Out of 10,610 students who appeared for the examination, 7,600 students have successfully passed. With this, the pass percentage is 74.44%.

The final year BSc exam was conducted in May via online mode. Till date, the MU has announced 63 results of the summer session. Students were awaiting results of BSc final semester examination as it is a major course among the general Undergraduate (UG) programmes of the MU. Results of the final year last semester examination of Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Arts (BA) have not been announced yet.

On Tuesday, along with BSc results, the MU announced results of BE (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) session 8, BE (Automobile Engineering) session 8, BE (Instrumentation Engineering) session 8, Master of Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal Music) Part 2, third year B.Music (Hindustani Classical Instrument Music Percussion), third year B.Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal Music) and third year B.Music (Hindustani Classical Instrument Music Non Percussion).