 Mumbai: Varsha Gaikwad- Milind Deora Photo Sparks Buzz In Congress
Accompanied by party MLA Amin Patel, Gaikwad had gone to meet the CM late on Friday to request the latter to intervene and halt the demolition of the illegal portion of a Dharavi mosque.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 04:48 AM IST
article-image
Varsha Gaikwad petitions CM Eknath Shinde over BMC's demolition notice to Mosque in Dharavi Also in frame Milind Deora (left) and Amin Patel | X/@VarshaEGaikwad

A recent photograph of Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and ex-Congress member and current Shinde Sena MP Milind Deora has sparked a heated debate within the grand old party. The photo, which quickly went viral within the Congress circles, has prompted many to question why Gaikwad had Deora by her side during her meeting with Shinde.

Accompanied by party MLA Amin Patel, Gaikwad had gone to meet the CM late on Friday to request the latter to intervene and halt the demolition of the illegal portion of a Dharavi mosque. However, it wasn’t the agenda of the meeting that stirred controversy, but rather Deora’s involvement.

The viral photo suggested that Gaikwad had sought Deora's assistance at the last minute to secure an appointment with Shinde. The social media post also questioned Deora's influence within the Congress despite leaving the party. It further highlighted his earlier criticisms of the party for delaying Gaikwad’s Lok Sabha nomination, adding fuel to the internal discord.

When Gaikwad was queried in this regard, she said “The Chief Minister has the right to decide who should be included in a photo. If there was something to hide, why would that photo have been publicly posted?” She refused to speak more on the matter. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “When Gaikwad arrived, Deora was already present. There was a Shiv Sena meeting. Later, he stayed put for discussions with Gaikwad at the CM's request.”

However, Deora’s presence has raised eyebrows within the Congress. Many are questioning whether the former member still wields influence within the party despite shifting allegiance to Shinde Sena.

The buzz has not only underscored the complex political dynamics at play in Maharashtra but also sparked debates about influence in state politics.

