Mumbai: Vande Bharat to halt at Borivali from January 23

Train No. 20901/20902 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will have an additional halt at Borivali with effect from January 23, 2023 for the convenience of passengers. Due to this additional stop the timings of the train at a few other stations are also being changed.

Also, the days of operation of this train will be changed from ‘all days except Sundays’ to ‘all days except Wednesday’ with effect from May 30, 2023.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur, from January 23 the Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Borivali station at 06.23am and depart at 06.25am. The train will depart from Mumbai Central station at 06.00am instead of 06.10am.

The arrival of the train at Vapi station will also be changed to 07.56am instead of 08.00am, while it will depart from there at 07.58am instead of 08.02am. There will be no change in timings of arrival or departure at other stations.

Similarly, on the return journey, Train No. 20902 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Borivali station at 7.32pm and depart at 7.34pm. Consequently, it will arrive at Mumbai Central station at 8.25pm instead of 8.15pm. There will be no change in timings of arrival or departure at other stations.

The booking for the trips from May 30, 2023 will be open as per Advance Reservation Period (ARP).

The 16-coach Vande Bharat, with a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022. It has been running with an average over 125% occupancy due to immense popularity and response from passengers, according to Western Railway.