Mumbai: Vakola PSI succumbs to COVID-19

A 54-year-old police sub-inspector attached to Vakola police station succumbed to COVID-19 early on Monday. The PSI, identified as Mohan Dagde, had tested positive on April 4 and was on leave since.

According to a senior police official, Dagde was healthy and had no comorbidities before contracting the COVID-19 virus. After testing positive on April 4, Dagde, who was on active duty until the reports came in, had initially home quarantined but was later shifted to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) COVID centre.

Sources claimed that complications arose in the wee hours of Sunday, after which he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He, however, succumbed to the virus at around 3.30 am on Monday.