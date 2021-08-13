Mumbai: Vakola Police book miscreant who allegedly threw plastic bottle with petrol in airport perimeter

ALSO READ Mumbai Airport witnesses 59% hike in passenger traffic in July during weekends

Two days after a bottle with petrol was found near the boundary wall of the Mumbai airport, a case was registered against unidentified persons at Vakola police station. Personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) noticed the bottle containing 50 ml of petrol dumped near the wall on Wednesday night and alerted the police, the official said. No arrests have been made yet.

According to the Vakola police sources, a case was registered on Friday for allegedly hurling a plastic pet bottle with a small amount of petrol on August 11 at 9pm. Police said, in the past, other material has landed into the Mumbai airport's 'air field side’ from the Gaondevi slums. "It could be an accident and may not be intentional,” said the official.

The Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) along with sniffer dogs rushed to the spot for inspection. Primary inspection of the bottle did not yield any suspicions and the CISF and BDDS personnel disposed it. A senior official of the CISF said that the bottle was nowhere near the airport runway and flight operations remained unaffected. After the police were informed of the incident, a case was registered against the unidentified miscreant for allegedly committing an act endangering life or personal safety of others and was booked under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code, said Manjunath Singe, deputy commissioner of police (zone 8).

