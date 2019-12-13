Mumbai: Vaitarna reservoir power for BMC

Mumbai: A long awaited power generation project of the BMC, pending for the past several years, has been cleared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

He has approved the proposal to generate electricity from the Vaitarna reservoir. This paves the way for independent power generation by the BMC.

The Shiv Sena had announced its plan to generate electricity from the reservoir during the 2002 municipal elections. It had also announced the same in its manifesto.

Some permissions from the state government were required for this project. But, now, armed with the clearance, the MVA government can float a tender for the project which is expected to generate 25 MW power from the reservoir.