Mumbai: Vadala RTO Cracks Down On Errant Taxi & Rickshaw Drivers; 379 Licenses Suspended, 549 Complaints Addressed | Photo: Representational Image

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Vadala has taken decisive action against auto and taxi drivers who refuse short-distance passengers without valid reasons. A total of 379 licensees have been suspended for 15 days as a consequence of this stringent measure.

RTO receives 549 complaints last month

"Over the past five months, the Vadala RTO received a staggering 549 complaints, with issues ranging from overcharging to refusal of short-distance rides," said an official.

An official from the Vadala RTO revealed, "456 complaints were related to rickshaw drivers, citing refusal to ply for short distances, overcharging, and misconduct towards passengers. Taxi drivers under Vadala RTO's jurisdiction faced 93 complaints, highlighting the pressing need for stringent measures in the transportation sector."

"To address these concerns, show cause notices were issued to all 549 drivers, resulting in 485 being found guilty. The penalties imposed were severe, including the suspension of licenses and financial fines for those found violating regulations. Notably, 371 taxi and rickshaw drivers faced a 15-day license suspension for refusing short-distance fares without valid reasons," he said.

Compromise fee of ₹1,08,000 recovered from 43 vehicle owners

In a conciliatory move, a compromise fee of Rs. 1,08,000/- was also recovered from 43 vehicle owners for violating other norms. Moreover, licenses of 96 drivers were suspended for 10 days for misbehaving with passengers, and 36 drivers faced a similar suspension for overcharging. Fines totaling Rs. 35,000/- were collected from 11 drivers found guilty of violating other rules.

"The Vadala RTO's swift and decisive actions underline its commitment to addressing public concerns and upholding transport service standards. This stringent enforcement not only aims to deter misconduct but also emphasizes Vadala's dedication to providing a secure and reliable public transportation system," said an official.

The crackdown follows a campaign by a leading publication, FPJ, against errant auto and taxi drivers. According to FPJ's findings, approximately 70 percent of rickshaw and taxi drivers showed reluctance to ply for short distances. During the refusal-to-ply campaign, FPJ contacted nearly 600 drivers, revealing that over 400 were unwilling to undertake short-distance rides.

The Vadala RTO's proactive measures and ongoing investigations send a clear message that errant behavior will not be tolerated, reinforcing the authorities' unwavering commitment to public interest in the realm of transportation.

What to do?

If you face ‘refusal to ply,’ you should politely remind the taxi or rickshaw driver that he is not allowed to refuse a fare. If the driver does not pay heed, you can call the helpline number 100.

Apart from that, to file a complaint, passengers can WhatsApp (send) the details of the incident, including the registration number, location, time, and, if possible, a picture to the following numbers.

Mumbai City:

9076201010

Vadala:

9152240303

Andheri:

9920240202

Borivali:

8591944747