Mumbai: Vaccine stocks depleting yet again in city

According to BMC data, 1,06,904 registered beneficiaries were inoculated against Covid-19 on Monday at 401 centres. Out of these, 67,495 were vaccinated at civic and state-run centres. The civic body can conduct vaccination drives for only another day as it doesn’t have adequate stock. Meanwhile, Wockhardt Hospital at Mumbai Central will begin administering Sputnik V to citizens from today (July 13).

So far, 61.11 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the city since the pandemic outbreak, of which 47.99 lakh have taken the first dose, while 13.16 lakh have taken both the doses.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said they had received 84,000 doses on Saturday night. These will be sufficient for two days at most, depending on the turnout at vaccine centres. The BMC has been expecting more doses to arrive.

“Mumbai can vaccinate 150,000 beneficiaries per day. We have put in a request with the state government for doses to vaccinate up to 100,000 beneficiaries per day. However, the state government has not been getting enough stock from the Centre,” Kakani said.

At present, Mumbai has 401 vaccination centres, of which 283 are BMC centres, 20 are state government-operated, and 98 are private. The centres take 50 per cent of beneficiaries by appointment, and 50 per cent through walk-in registrations.