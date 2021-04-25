Mumbai: Vaccination drive to resume today as BMC gets 1.5L vax jabs

After a week facing a major shortage of Covid vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday received 1.5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine which will be distributed to the vaccine centres. The vaccination drive will be functional from Monday. However only 23,419 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, of which 1,957 were administered with Covaxin.

Earlier this month, 75 of the 120 vaccination centres across Mumbai, including a jumbo Covid-19 facility in business district BKC, had suspended inoculation due to a shortage of doses. "We have received a stock of 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines today. All the vaccination centres in Mumbai shall be functional tomorrow," BMC commissioner I S Chahal said.

He said that Covaxin will be available only at select centres for the second dose due to "extremely limited" existing stock.

Meanwhile, all the issues relating to oxygen supply under the municipal corporation stand resolved now. "The oxygen supply situation is normal," he said.

Further, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Sunday said that as phase three of vaccination for vaccinating those between the age of 18 and 45 starts from May 1, the BMC plans to have vaccine vans visit in several areas of the city for vaccination.

Pednekar said, "We are not able to conduct door to door vaccination for now, but we are exploring to have vaccine vans in the city. These vans will go to different areas and cover the population in those areas by vaccinating them. The ground level workers of political parties can help administration in getting citizens come out and get vaccinated."