Mumbai: Vaccination drive to be held only for three hours today

For the second time, the BMC decided to conduct the vaccination drive for just three hours on Tuesday, July 6. This decision was taken after the civic body is facing a huge shortage of vaccines. Meanwhile, beneficiaries will have to face problem every alternate day due to the shortage of vaccines.





Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that they do not have enough vaccine stock due to which the drive will be conducted only for three hours. “The Covid vaccines are out of stock. So, we are forced to carry out the drive only from 2 pm to 5 pm on July 6. Meanwhile, we are expecting 95,000 doses by Monday night or Tuesday morning,” he said. Moreover, the civic body has urged citizens not to crowd up at vaccination centres as there isn’t enough stock.

Meanwhile, 69,627 beneficiaries were vaccinated at 401 Covid vaccine centres across the city on Monday, of which 40,530 were between 18 to 44 years of age.





However, many beneficiaries had to face problems at the vaccine centres as most of the centres were out of stock, following which most of them returned without taking the jab. “I had visited the vaccine centre at 8am on Monday, but after waiting for three hours, I was asked to return as the doses were over. We don’t understand when this problem will be resolved,” said Ramesh Shah, a resident of Goregaon.