Mumbai Vaccination drive back on track with over 1 lakh beneficiaries on Wednesday

Over one lakh registered beneficiaries were vaccinated across Mumbai at 464 covid vaccine centres on Wednesday.

According to the data, 1,14,749 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated, of which 90,756 took jabs at civic-run centres, followed by 19,325 at private centres and 4,668 at state centres.

“We are assuming that around 20 per cent are outsiders and the remaining 80 per cent reside in Mumbai. The 20 per cent also matters. Even if a person works in Mumbai but stays in nearby cities, it makes the city safe. It’s important to vaccinate the floating population, too,” said an official.

A senior health department officer said their target for September was based on the assurance from the Centre of adequate supply. “We administered more than 20 million doses in September. If the production increases, the figure will rise further,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 04:19 AM IST