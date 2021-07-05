Mumbai: Vaccinate our staff soon: Bharat Petroleum to BMC

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has written a letter to the BMC, requesting it to administer Covid vaccines to its showroom staff and those who deliver LPG cylinders on priority basis.

Vijay Sehgal, territory manager of LPG, BPCL, said that there are 73 LPG distributor centres in the city in which over 1,800 workers are employed, including delivery boys and showroom staff.

The letter said that these delivery boys visit customers and interact with them daily. So, in order to ensure the safety of customers as well as its staff, BPCL has asked the civic body to administer the vaccine to them soon.

“Since the delivery boys and showroom staff come in direct contact with customers, there are chances that they could get infected. If the delivery boys get infected then it will affect the supply of cylinders,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, civic officials said that they have sought some inputs from the organisation, following which a final decision will be taken.

Senior BJP corporator and group leader of the party in the BMC Vinod Mishra said, “The LPG service comes under emergency service and its suppliers are frontline workers. Vaccinating them will not only protect them, but will also keep customers safe.”