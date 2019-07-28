Mumbai: Vacant building collapses, teen rescued from debris

Mumbai: A part of a vacant four-storeyed building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in Byculla area of south Mumbai, injuring a teenager, an official said.

Noor Mohammed Alishkar (17) was trapped in the debris when a portion of Nand Vilas building on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, near JJ Hospital, caved in, the official said. "He was rescued by the fire brigade. Alishkar is a daily wage labourer and was part of the team demolishing the building. He has been admitted in JJ Hospital. His condition is stable," the official added.