Mumbai: Uttar Pradesh’s land dispute reaches Thane; auto driver badly injured

Sleuths of the Kasarvadavali police have arrested five persons for mounting a violent assault on a 60-year-old auto-rickshaw driver on the Thane-Ghodbunder road near Kashimira.

Although the assailants attempted to cover-up the crime as a violent robbery, it emerged that the attack was the fallout of a land dispute between the victim Kailaspati Paasi and the prime accused who has been identified as Abhishek Saroj. Both were locked in a dispute over land at their native village in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Paasi’s auto was apparently hired by the assailants who took him to a secluded area near Nagla Bunder creek. Other bike-borne assailants who were apparently following the auto-rickshaw picked up a quarrel with Paasi and assaulted him with bamboo sticks and fled, leaving him in a badly injured state.