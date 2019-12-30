Mumbai: Uttan cafe raided for serving hookah, booze

Bhayandar: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police raided a beach-front hotel in Uttan that was found to be selling alcohol and serving hookah in an illegal manner to solicit customers late on Saturday.

Five people, including the operator, manager and three waiters, were taken into custody and booked under section 65 (E) of the Prohibition Act and relevant sections of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Acting on a tip-off about hookah and liquor being illegally stocked, sold and served at a hotel in Uttan, a team led by API Devidas Handore, swooped down on Café Serene near Borniwadi in Uttan and seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) of various brands. The eatery was also found to be serving hookah to patrons, police said.

Apart from small-time eateries in the twin-city, this cafe is among the several other establishments, including dhabas on the highway in Kashimira, beach-front food joints in Uttan and Gorai, which have transformed themselves into watering holes sans the mandated excise licences.