Mumbai: Using CCTV, police recovers ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh in five hours

Mumbai: Shahunagar police have recovered golden ornaments weighing around 150 grammes worth Rs 6 lakhs in only 5 hours with the help of a CCTV camera.

According to Sub Inspector Harish Deshmukh, a female passenger, Megha Prashant Andhere (53) informed the police on Tuesday that she lost a bag carrying the ornaments on the occasion of Bhaubij while travelling between Guruteghbahadur Nagar and Kumbharwadi Junction, Dharavi by taxi to visit her brother.

The police teams reached both the spots and started investigating by using Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. After recognising the Hyundai logo on the rear side of the vehicle, the police traced the vehicle's driver as Kalim Khan (35), a resident of Navi Mumbai. The police called the driver and investigated about the bag.

The taxi driver confirmed and handed over the bag containing 150 grammes of gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh. The ornaments were handed over to the lady passengers on October 26.