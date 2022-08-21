Mumbai: Using BEST GM's photo, con tries to dupe bus employees

Mumbai: 5 AC e-buses for city’s BEST connecting SoBo route |

Mumbai: A cybercriminal was using the display picture of Lokesh Chandra, General Manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking and was seeking financial favours from employees through a WhatsApp account fraudulently.

According to sources fraudster was targeting BEST officials and sending messages since Friday evening on their WhatsApp. On Saturday Morning someone told about this to Lokesh Chandra GM BEST, after that Chandra immediately registered a complaint with the cyber cell.

BEWARE : Please be alert if you received any @WhatsApp message from this 091-9778294469 https://t.co/nwt6QHlqh6 pic.twitter.com/xdYCTYEXm3 — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) August 20, 2022

Apart from using its official Twitter handle and tweeting about it, BEST also informed about this and alerted employees and officials of BEST.

The fraudster was using a display picture of GM of BEST on a WhatsApp account and was demanding money through bank account.

" The account which was displaying the picture of GM has been blocked by us and further investigation is conducted by the cyber police," said a senior BEST official adding that the fraudster was texting BEST official from Kerala.