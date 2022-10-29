Mumbai: US Secretary of State Blinken targets China, says all should support designation of terrorists

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken | File Photo/Twitter

In an apparent message to China, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said all relevant parties should support the designation of terrorists and no nation should stand in the way.

He delivered this message via virtual statement during an informal briefing of the Counter-Terrorism Committee at one of the main sites that saw the Mumbai terror attacks - the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

China, in recent months, has blocked several bids to designate several terrorists based in Pakistan.

Addressing the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee members, Blinken said many members of the security council, including the US, have adopted their own sanctions againstthe terrorists behind these attacks.

"But our efforts are more effective when we act together, which is why we worked with India to put the nomination to designate several terrorists through the UN 1267 committee. All relevant parties should support this designation and no nation should stand in the way," he said.

Blinken said India, the United States, and all nations around the world have a responsibility to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks.

"We have a responsibility to the victims and the people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks including their masterminds. That's what the US is working to do, together with India and other partners for the last 14 years," he added.