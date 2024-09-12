 Mumbai: US Ambassador & Consul General's Surprise Visit To Oldest Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav In Girgaon; Photos Inside
Mumbai: US Ambassador & Consul General's Surprise Visit To Oldest Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav In Girgaon; Photos Inside

The guests were at the venue for nearly 25 minutes and learnt about the culture and heritage of the festival and its evolution into one of the biggest public celebrations in the world. Established in 1893, the Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganeshotsav is the oldest public Ganesh celebration

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 12:39 AM IST
article-image
In Frame: United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti & Consul General at the United States Consulate in Mumbai, Mike Hankey | FPJ

The United States ambassador to India Eric Garcetti, and Consul General at the United States Consulate in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, made a surprise visit to the city's first sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandal at

Keshavji Naik Chawl, Girgaon, on Wednesday afternoon.  The visit astounded the residents of the buildings. "We were astonished. It was beyond our imagination. They were so happy; they enjoyed it," said Vinod Satpute, a resident of Keshavji Naik Chawl.

article-image
Eric Garcetti at the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal

Eric Garcetti at the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal | FPJ

Eric Garcetti & Mike Hankey at the Pandal offering puja

Eric Garcetti & Mike Hankey at the Pandal offering puja | FPJ

The guests were at the venue for nearly 25 minutes and learnt about the culture and heritage of the festival and its evolution into one of the biggest public celebrations in the world. Established in 1893, the Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganeshotsav is the oldest public Ganesh celebration.

article-image

The guests enjoyed Maharashtrian prasad like Modak and Keshar Milk and left a written message in the mandal's visitors' book, wishing the residents 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', said Satpute.

