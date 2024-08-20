Mumbai: Uproar Erupts At AIMIM's Nagpada Office As Former MLA Faiyyaz Khan's Candidacy Causes Stir; Video

Mumbai: The city office of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) witnessed turmoil for some time during a media interaction of its office bearers on Monday.

About The Commotion

The commotion, following an announcement, forced the organisers to cancel the media briefing, said those present at the office located in Nagpada area.

☝️🪁🗣️ BJP Ke Kut++ Hai Aur Dalal Hai Aise Naare Lage Mumbai AIMIM Office Mein



🤫 AIMIM Nagpada Head Office Mein Dhakam Dhuki Gali Golach Hui Media Ke Camera Aur Wire Bhi Gire



☝️ Hyderabad Se Aaye AIMIM Ke Leader Ahmed Balala Aur Former MP Imtiyaz Jaleel Ko Tukhraya Mumbai… pic.twitter.com/jGYvUAaFSF — F3News (@F3NewsOfficial) August 19, 2024

According to the sources, during the media interaction where the campaign managers of AIMIM, ex-MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel and Ahmed Balala, were present, it was announced that former MLA Faiyyaz Khan would be the party candidate from Byculla assembly in the upcoming elections. While announcing the name of Khan, it was also informed that he was being stripped of his party positions.

Khan and his supporters are believed to have taken strong objection to the announcement. It was also said that the former MLA did not want to fight elections as he was not ready. This led to uproarious scenes, with supporters of Khan causing a ruckus.