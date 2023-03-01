Mumbai: UpGrad employees booked for cheating company of Rs 12.76 crore | Representative Image/ PTI

UpGrad Education Pvt Ltd company, an online higher education company, has filed a complaint at the Worli police station that two of its employees working with the accounts department, showed fake 102 teachers, made invoices against their salaries around Rs 12.76 crore and cheating the company.

Garg, an employee of UpGrade Education Pvt Ltd, some employees working in his company have cheated him.

According to the complaint filed by Varun Garg, also an employee of the company, Keshav Agarwal, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Ojas Gupta, whose task was to pay the teachers who teach online paid Rs 12.76 crore to their relatives and friends through the company by making fake invoices.

In fact, these people had not executed any work for the company, yet they were paid by making false invoices.

A police official said that since the amount of cheating was more than Rs 10 crore, the matter has been transferred to the Economic Offence Wing. The EOW after preliminary investigations investigated the complaint following which an FIR has been registered at Worli police station. The EOW is further probing the matter.

The police said that the forgery took place between September 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022. A total of 102 people have been paid by these people furnishing false invoices.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC against Aggarwal and Gupta along with some others.