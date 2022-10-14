Mumbai updates: Thane building catches fire; no casualties reported

City might miss October heat as conditions grow favourable for monsoon retreat

The delayed monsoon withdrawal has most likely decreased the possibility of the October heat this year, as cold winds from the north will start setting in soon by the time the monsoon retreats, says the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).

The city will also witness showers along with thunder and lightning for almost a week, as favourable conditions for a possible monsoon withdrawal have begun over Mumbai.

According to IMD official Sushma Nair, the dry winds from the north (land) and the moist winds from the sea are interacting with each other, which in turn is resulting in thunderstorms.