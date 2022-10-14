Mumbai updates: Thane building catches fire; no casualties reported

City might miss October heat as conditions grow favourable for monsoon retreat
The delayed monsoon withdrawal has most likely decreased the possibility of the October heat this year, as cold winds from the north will start setting in soon by the time the monsoon retreats, says the Indian Metrological Department (IMD).
The city will also witness showers along with thunder and lightning for almost a week, as favourable conditions for a possible monsoon withdrawal have begun over Mumbai.
According to IMD official Sushma Nair, the dry winds from the north (land) and the moist winds from the sea are interacting with each other, which in turn is resulting in thunderstorms.
Mumbai beautification programme: Gateway of India to shine and sparkle soon
Thousands of tourists visit Gateway of India every day and now, the BMC has decided to beautify the area under the Mumbai beautification programme.
The tourist attraction will soon be illuminated along with the beautification of the footpaths in the area. According to a BMC officer, BMC is going to spend Rs. 16 crores on the beautification of the Gateway of India.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had recently taken a review of development works in Mumbai. Thereafter, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal announced a 16 points agenda for Mumbai beautification.
Fire on the first floor of the closed company NRB Bearings. Wooden furniture and office papers were on fire. Vartak Nagar police personnel, Maha distribution personnel, disaster management cell personnel on the spot. No casualties reported.
